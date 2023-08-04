Local News Woman gives birth to baby boy along Route 128, second highway birth in Mass. this week Mom and baby are both healthy and doing well, officials said.

A woman gave birth to a baby boy Thursday morning on Route 128 — the second birth along a highway in Massachusetts this week.

The Burlington Fire Department received a call Thursday around 8:30 a.m. about a woman who went into labor while her husband was driving along Route 128 toward a hospital.

First responders reached the scene to find the woman and her newborn baby, who had already arrived, safe in their vehicle on the side of the road, the fire department said. Paramedics evaluated the pair and transported them to a hospital via an ambulance.

They are both healthy and doing well, officials said.

Advertisement:

“The family did the right thing by calling 911, our firefighter paramedics are highly trained first responders with advanced medical skills that are critical in these situations,” said Burlington Fire Chief Andrew Connerty in a statement.

“All of us at Burlington Fire are glad that this mother and her baby are doing well, and we are happy we were able to help them during this experience,” the chief continued. “We wish them a healthy and happy future.”

On Sunday evening, another mother went into labor on a highway in Massachusetts.

Westborough firefighters said they assisted with the delivery of a baby boy on the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound at I-495.

“Mom and baby are doing very well!!” the fire department shared on Facebook.