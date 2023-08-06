Local News Weymouth woman dies in early morning crash A passenger, a 34-year-old man, was transported to an area hospital to be treated for potentially life-threatening injuries, according to police.

A Weymouth woman died and a passenger was injured in a car crash early Saturday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Around 5 a.m. Saturday, a 2015 Lexus SUV and a 2020 Jeep SUV collided in the northbound lane of Route 3 near Exit 38 in Weymouth, according to police.

The Lexus SUV was driven by a woman, 60, from Weymouth, who was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The passenger, a 34-year-old man, was transported to an area hospital to be treated for potentially life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The occupant of the Jeep SUV was also taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution, officials said.

State police are investigating the cause of the crash.

All lanes of Route 3 northbound were closed between 5 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. Traffic was diverted with the assistance of the Weymouth Police Department. The scene was cleared around 8 a.m.