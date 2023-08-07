Local News Boston’s ‘cop slide’ is now on Google Maps “It builds character.” A child rides a giant slide at City Hall Plaza. A viral video of a BPD officer's bumpy ride on an extra-large slide at City Hall Plaza is raising questions about the piece of playground equipment's safety. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Boston’s hottest new tourist attraction is the massive slide at City Hall Plaza, also known as the “cop slide.”

That’s according to Google Maps, where the infamous slide recently made its debut.

The twisty metal tube went viral last week when a video of a Boston police officer’s not-so-smooth ride made the rounds on social media. The video shows a uniformed officer shooting out of the slide on his stomach before tumbling onto the ground.

A Boston Police Department spokesperson previously told Boston.com that the officer was on duty and hurt himself going down the slide, eventually seeking medical care on his own time.

The slide has since gained internet fame and notoriety, with adults flocking to the playscape for a try. (Thrill seekers, beware: Signs posted at the playground warn that the slide is geared toward children ages 5-12 and is not meant for adults.)

The slide’s Google Maps listing showed 45 reviews as of late Monday morning, all of them five stars.

“I felt both served and protected by this slide,” reviewer Dan Rafla wrote.

“cop slide is a modern anubis,” wrote Jason Stein. “it will weigh the evil of your heart and if you are deemed unfit you will be spat out at terminal velocity to the underworld.”

“It builds character,” Aamir I chimed in.

“Faster than the Green Line,” declared Dj MuffinTops.