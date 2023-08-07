Local News Car crashes into Green Line trolley on Commonwealth Avenue A tweet from transit police asks the public to “PLEASE be mindful,” of trolleys and their surroundings when driving. A car crashed into a B-line trolley while making a left turn on Saturday morning.

A collision between a car and a Green Line trolley in Brighton resulted in an injury to the car’s driver, MBTA Transit Police said.

The incident occurred Saturday morning at Commonwealth Avenue and Summit Avenue, police said. A car making a left turn crashed into a B-Line trolley that had a green light, according to police.

The car’s driver reported neck and back pain following the incident and was taken to the hospital, police said.

No injuries were reported among those inside the trolley, according to officials.

A picture taken after the accident and shared by transit police shows significant damage to the car’s bumper.

In a tweet, the transit police urged the public to “PLEASE be mindful,” of trolleys and their surroundings when driving.

— MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) August 7, 2023

The vehicle’s driver was not cited, police told Universal Hub, stating that the “inconvenience and expense,” of having the vehicle towed and repaired was a “lesson learned.”