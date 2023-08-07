Local News 3 firefighters injured, 30 people displaced in four-alarm Dorchester blaze The fire spread across three homes on Irma Street. Firefighters knocked down a four-alarm fire in Dorchester Monday afternoon. Boston Fire Department

Three firefighters were injured while battling a four-alarm fire in Dorchester, according to the Boston Fire Department. No other injuries have been reported.

Heavy fire in the rest of 20 Irma St. A 3 family occupied building.The fire has spread to 2 adjacent buildings at 16 and 24 a 3rd alarm has been ordered pic.twitter.com/rZgEcoMHEE — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 7, 2023

30 people are now displaced, according to the fire department. The American Red Cross of Massachusetts is assisting those who have been displaced.

The fire began around 2:15 p.m. at a three-family home at 20 Irma Street, according to WCVB, before spreading to two neighboring three-family homes as well, 16 and 24 Irma Street.

Heavy fire knocked down companies continue to continue to chase hot spots pic.twitter.com/8iFDbH0xIo — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 7, 2023

100 firefighters responded, according to WCVB. The station reported at least one of the injured firefighters was burned.

“We think it started in the basement and got to the rear porches, and then it spread to the two adjoining buildings on each side,” Boston Fire Commissioner Paul Burke said during a press conference.

The fire was knocked down by around 3 p.m, according to the fire department.

Two birds were rescued from one of the houses.

Companies rescued 2 birds from 1 of the fire buildings pic.twitter.com/kA5re2LDA2 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 7, 2023

“The challenges on a street like this are the wires. Normally, we’d put these ladders up, but with wires like that, this high voltage, we have to do ground ladders. [It’s] time-consuming to get them up,” Burke said to WCVB. “Took a while to do that. If the street had no wires, they would have been up there quicker and got to the roof.”