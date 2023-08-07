Local News

3 firefighters injured, 30 people displaced in four-alarm Dorchester blaze

The fire spread across three homes on Irma Street.

A house on fire being extinguished.
Firefighters knocked down a four-alarm fire in Dorchester Monday afternoon. Boston Fire Department

By Lydia Evans

Three firefighters were injured while battling a four-alarm fire in Dorchester, according to the Boston Fire Department. No other injuries have been reported.

30 people are now displaced, according to the fire department. The American Red Cross of Massachusetts is assisting those who have been displaced.

The fire began around 2:15 p.m. at a three-family home at 20 Irma Street, according to WCVB, before spreading to two neighboring three-family homes as well, 16 and 24 Irma Street. 

100 firefighters responded, according to WCVB. The station reported at least one of the injured firefighters was burned.

“We think it started in the basement and got to the rear porches, and then it spread to the two adjoining buildings on each side,” Boston Fire Commissioner Paul Burke said during a press conference.

The fire was knocked down by around 3 p.m, according to the fire department.

Two birds were rescued from one of the houses. 

“The challenges on a street like this are the wires. Normally, we’d put these ladders up, but with wires like that, this high voltage, we have to do ground ladders. [It’s] time-consuming to get them up,” Burke said to WCVB. “Took a while to do that. If the street had no wires, they would have been up there quicker and got to the roof.” 