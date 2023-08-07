Local News Marlborough woman charged with manslaughter after allegedly stabbing romantic partner Prosecutors say Darlene Carreras stabbed Eric Murray during an altercation inside an apartment on St. Ives Way in Marlborough.

A Marlborough woman has been charged with manslaughter for allegedly killing a man she had been in a romantic relationship with.

Darlene Carreras, 37, was charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of Eric Murray, 45, inside her apartment on St. Ives Way in Marlborough on Aug. 2., according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office.

Carreras was arrested in Worcester on Saturday and arraigned Monday in Marlborough District Court. She was ordered held pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Aug. 23.

Just after 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 2, Marlborough Police responded to a 911 call from an apartment on St. Ives Way. The caller said there was an altercation in a neighboring apartment where a woman was calling for help.

At the scene, officers found Murray suffering from stab wounds. He was brought to UMass Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Carreras was also found inside the apartment. She had cuts on her hands and was brought to a hospital for treatment. She was later released, according to Ryan’s office.

Murray’s minor son was also in the apartment at the time, officials said. He was unharmed.

Carreras and Murray had been in a romantic relationship and were seeing each other regularly, police determined through a preliminary investigation. Murray went to Carreras’ home, where the two got into an altercation that resulted in Carreras allegedly stabbing Murray in the chest.

Carreras applied pressure to Murray’s wounds after stabbing him, but did not call 911, according to Ryan’s office. Instead, she called a friend to come and help.

A call to Carreras’s attorney was not returned as of press time. An investigation remains ongoing.