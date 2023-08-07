Local News New York teen killed in New Hampshire jet ski collision An investigation remains ongoing, but police said drugs and alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash.

A jet ski collision killed a teenager Sunday morning on Crescent Lake in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire.

New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol received a call for the serious boating crash around 11 a.m. and arrived at the scene to find two personal watercrafts on the ramp — one with significant damage, authorities said in a release.

A preliminary investigation indicates that teenagers were riding two separate watercraft vessels in the northern end of the lake near the channel to Lake Wentworth, police noted. At some point, the lead jet ski appears to have slowed down, causing the second watercraft vessel to crash into it from behind, according to police.

Advertisement:

Other boat users quickly responded to the crash and helped get one of the teenagers, who was injured, onto their boat so they could administer CPR. They then transported the teen to the boat ramp where Wolfeboro emergency responders arrived to take over CPR.

Authorities took the teenager to Huggins Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The other teenager involved in the crash was not injured, police noted.

There were no other passengers aboard either watercraft vessel at the time of the incident.

Both of the teenage operators are from the state of New York, police said.

An investigation remains ongoing, but police said drugs and alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Anyone with any information related to the incident can contact New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Sgt. Seth Alie at 603-227-2117 or [email protected].