Local News One dead, multiple others injured in Nashua crash An investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing.

A head on-collision in Nashua, New Hampshire on Saturday afternoon killed one person and injured multiple others, police say.

Local police responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident with injury near 426 Amherst St. around 2:30 p.m. Officers found that a Honda Civic and Jeep Wrangler had collided head-on in the street’s eastbound lane.

Witnesses told the police that the Honda had crossed the street’s median and driven into oncoming traffic, colliding with the Jeep.

Police said the Honda’s driver, a 38-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Honda’s passenger and everyone in the Jeep were transported to local hospitals for treatment. Police are not releasing names, but said they are all expected to survive their injuries.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing.