Local News State Police find body in Falmouth believed to be Cape Cod man missing since June The body police believe is Adam Wacholder's was found Monday morning. No foul play is suspected. Adam Wacholder, 44, has been missing from Falmouth since June 13, 2023. Falmouth Police Department/Facebook

State Police found a body in a Falmouth park Monday morning that they believe is that of a Cape Cod man who has been missing since June, police said.

Around 11:25 a.m., a State Police search and rescue unit found human remains in the woods of Goodwill Park believed to be those of a 44-year-old Falmouth man, police said in an email Tuesday.

Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois confirmed to NBC10 Boston Monday that the body is that of missing man Adam Wacholder. State Police declined to confirm that the body is Wacholder’s Tuesday night.

The Chief Medical Examiner’s office took custody of the body to confirm the man’s identity and determine the cause and manner of death, police said.

Jessica Elumba, an assistant district attorney in the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office, told The Boston Globe Monday that no foul play is suspected. It is unclear how long Wacholder had been dead or how long his body was in the park.

State Police, including K-9 units, began searching the woods around 8:45 a.m. Monday, police said. Authorities have been searching for him since he was reported missing.

Advertisement:

Wacholder lived less than a mile from the park at 587 Gifford St., Falmouth police said previously. He was last seen leaving lunch at the 99 Restaurant in Falmouth on June 13.

Social media posts about Wacholder’s disappearance said he suffered from epilepsy and other unspecified mental illnesses. In one post, his mother, Peggy Lynn, described him as a “kind and gentle soul.”

“He is very intelligent and possesses a strength that has helped him persevere through challenge,” she wrote.

Wacholder graduated from Maine Maritime Academy in 2000 and was working at Stop & Shop, his mother wrote. He loved Tai Chi, the ocean, and Star Trek, she said.