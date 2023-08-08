Coast Guard rescues 3 stranded fishermen off Nantucket coast

Newsletter Signup
Three stranded fishermen off the coast of Nantucket were rescued on Saturday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
Members of the Coast Guard from the Brant Point Station on Nantucket and Air Station Cape Cod responded to an emergency radio beacon at 12:48 pm, according to The Associated Press.
By 2 p.m., according to the AP, the crew of Miss Kara, a commercial fishing ship, was found five miles off the coast of the island clinging to a buoy.
The fishermen, who the AP reported were not wearing life jackets, were hoisted into a MH-60 helicopter and flown to Cape Cod Gateway Airport in Hyannis, where they were treated by emergency medical services.
