Local News Criminal investigation reportedly underway in fatal Dennis boat crash Sadie Mauro, a 17-year-old Sherborn resident, was killed in the July 21 crash.

Law enforcement officials are now reportedly conducting a criminal investigation into the Dennis boat crash that killed a 17-year-old Dover-Sherborn Regional High School student last month.

Sadie Mauro. – via John Everett & Sons Funeral Home at Natick Common

The fatal crash occurred when a boat carrying six people collided with a jetty on July 21. Sadie Mauro was identified as the victim soon afterwards.

The probe into the crash is now considered a criminal investigation, The Boston Globe reports. No charges or arrests have been announced, and it is not clear who was steering the boat at the time of the crash.

A spokesperson for Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois’s office could not be reached for comment Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred at the jetty by the channel leading to the Northside Marina in Sesuit Harbor. Police received a 911 call about it just after 9 p.m. and soon learned that Mauro was unaccounted for. Her body was recovered by divers. and she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Galibois’s office. Other passengers on the boat were treated at Cape Cod Hospital.

The boat was equipped with two outboard 250 horsepower engines and had an Alabama registration, according to Galibois’s office.

The investigation is being conducted by his office, state police detectives, and Dennis police.

A fisherman on one of the jetties alerted Harbormaster Dawson Farber’s department to the crash after hearing someone calling for help, Farber told the Globe. An off-duty firefighter was first to reach the boat, and he dropped its anchor to keep it from drifting away.

Farber told the Globe that it is “rare” to see a boat crash into the jetty and that it last occurred between 8 and 10 years ago.

Mauro, who lived in Sherborn, was identified as the victim by school officials in a letter to parents. She was a talented lacrosse player, who was committed to playing for the women’s team at Gettysburg College.

“She just had that kind of glow and ease about her… Always happy. You felt like she was a personality you could trust anything you had in her care,” said Leslie Frank of Mass. Elite Lacrosse in her obituary.