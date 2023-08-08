Local News Family discovers thresher shark washed up on Crane Beach The boys were disappointed that they hadn't been able to get the shark back into the ocean alive, their mother said. Patrick Lindqvist and his two sons spotted this shark Monday morning on Crane Beach in Ipswich. Patrick Lindqvist

An Ipswich family out for a morning walk on Crane Beach discovered a dead thresher shark on Monday.

Amy Lindqvist told Boston.com that her husband, Patrick, takes their two sons to the beach, which is a few miles from their home, to walk for about an hour every morning.

Patrick Lindqvist and the two boys arrive early and wait for the beach to open at 8 a.m.

“Both boys are on the autism spectrum, so it’s a combination of burning some energy, getting some fresh air, and they love the beach,” she said, adding that they go to summer camp afterwards.

Just after the beach opened Monday, the boys discovered the shark and immediately let beach staff know so that they could notify the proper officials.

The family, which owns a doggie daycare business in Ispwich, was sad that they hadn’t been able to save the shark and get it back into the ocean alive, Amy Lindqvist said.

Lindqvist couldn’t say for sure, but guessed that the shark may have become trapped on the sandbar and wasn’t able to get back in to the water in time during low tide.

A spokesperson for the Trustees of Reservations, the nonprofit that oversees Crane Beach, confirmed that staff notified the New England Aquarium of the dead thresher shark. Officials removed the shark from the beach and buried it.

The Lindqvist family also shared photos with a local Facebook page, Boston’s Wicked North Shore.

The Lindqvist family spotted this shark Monday morning on Crane Beach in Ipswich. – Patrick Lindqvist