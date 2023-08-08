Local News JP residents alarmed after coyote spotted carrying dead dog City officials say coyotes aren't aggressive toward humans, but they might "view small pets as a food source."

Jamaica Plain residents had yet another coyote sighting on Friday morning, this time near Woodbourne Road in broad daylight. A security camera video obtained by NBC 10 Boston shows the coyote trotting down the street with a small dog in its mouth.

Residents are concerned that the sightings have become more and more frequent over the past year.

The dog’s owner told NBC 10 the neighborhood has seen an uptick of coyote sightings in recent weeks. Ren, a 17-year-old chihuahua-pomeranian mix, was in a fenced-in yard when the coyote jumped the fence and attacked her, the owner said.

Another neighbor added that she sees a coyote in the area almost every day.

A spokesperson for Boston’s Parks and Recreation Department told Boston.com that coyote sightings in the city are to be expected, even during the day.

“It is not unusual to see coyotes during the daytime,” the spokesperson said. “While coyotes may appear comfortable in parks, backyards and streets, they tend naturally to avoid direct contact with people.”

The spokesperson encouraged pet owners to supervise their pets while outdoors, since “coyotes can view small pets as a food source.”

Residents who spot a coyote and are uncomfortable can usually shoo it away by yelling, raising their arms, or spraying the animal with a hose.

The spokesperson added Boston’s local Animal Care and Control Division, which routinely patrols Jamaica Plain, has not received any reports of “an aberrantly behaving animal or animals.”

MassWildlife — not local animal control — is responsible for deciding whether to remove a coyote. Residents can call MassWildlife at 508-389-6300 if they have a concern.

If residents see an aggressive, sick, or injured animal, they should contact Animal Control by calling 311 or 617-635-5348.