Local News Methuen police officer arrested on child porn charge Matthew Bistany was immediately placed on administrative leave.

A Methuen police officer was arrested Tuesday for allegedly uploading child pornography to the internet.

Matthew Bistany, 51, faces one count of child pornography, according to Massachusetts State Police. He was arrested at his residence in Methuen, where police executed a search warrant.

The investigation into the matter began earlier this year. The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, part of the state police, received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip contained information about the upload of child sexual assault material from a specific IP address, police said.

State police then connected the upload to Bistany.

“Upon learning of these allegations, Officer Matthew Bistany was immediately placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal investigation and any internal investigation that is to follow,” Methuen Police Chief Scott McNamara said in a statement. “While Officer Bistany is presumed innocent until proven guilty, the Methuen Police Department condemns the officer’s conduct as alleged in the charging documents. These allegations in no way reflect upon the character and reputation of the men and women of the Methuen Police Department who stand committed to protecting children and continue to serve with distinction”

Bistany was arraigned Tuesday in Lawrence District Court. The Essex County District Attorney’s Office is leading the prosecution.

“The Massachusetts State Police and our law enforcement partners like the Methuen Police Department stand committed to protecting children, who are among the most vulnerable members of society, from sexual abuse, which is what child pornography is,” State Police Col. John Mawn Jr. said in a statement. “I commend the work of our Cyber Crimes Unit and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and am grateful for our partnership with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.”