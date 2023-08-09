Local News A woman went into labor during the Pink concert at Fenway. So she walked to the hospital. She walked from Fenway to Brigham and Women’s, where she gave birth to a healthy baby boy. Angela Mercer with her new baby, Aycen. Courtesy Brigham and Women's Hospital

By all accounts, Pink captivated her audience with powerful vocals and aerial acrobatics during her two Fenway shows last week — but Angela Mercer was probably too busy going into labor to fully appreciate it.

Mercer, her sister-in-law, and her mom traveled to Boston from Albany, N.Y. to see Pink in concert at Fenway. But their plans quickly changed when, soon after arriving at the stadium, Mercer started having contractions at 31 weeks pregnant.

Mercer called her doctor, who told her to get to a hospital right away. With concert traffic surrounding the stadium, the family decided to walk a little over a mile from Fenway to Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where Mercer delivered her baby in the NICU.

“Pink’s newest, and youngest, fan was named Aycen Hart,” the hospital announced in a press release on Wednesday. “Baby Aycen was born right on his grandma Barbara’s birthday, and while the family didn’t get to enjoy the concert, they say they received the greatest gift of all — a healthy baby boy.”

“My husband Ace and I are so incredibly grateful to the exceptional team at Brigham and Women’s,” Mercer said in the release.