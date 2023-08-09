Local News Charles River warnings issued after storm-related sewage overflows Residents should avoid the water for 48 hours. The Charles River in 2021. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Sewers overflowed in two places near the Charles River during Tuesday’s heavy rains, prompting officials to issue public health warnings. Residents should avoid contact with the river until Thursday afternoon, since the water could contain harmful bacteria.

Overflows like this happen when heavy rain causes sewage systems to overflow, washing wastewater into nearby water bodies. The sewage in this case was treated, meaning some contaminants may have been removed.

An overflow near the Charlestown Bridge began around 11:36 a.m. and lasted until about 4:06 p.m.

Another overflow upstream of the Boston University Bridge began around 11:56 a.m. and ended at 3 p.m.

The public health warnings associated with each overflow will last for 48 hours and expire on Thursday afternoon.

Several other, briefer sewer overflows, which did not meet the two-hour benchmark for a public health warning, also occurred along the Charles due to Tuesday’s rain.

The Massachusetts Water Resources Authority and Boston Water and Sewer Commission post regular updates about sewage discharges into Boston’s water bodies.