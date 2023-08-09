Local News Two people found dead in South Boston home The deaths are not considered suspicious, police said

Two people were found dead in a South Boston home Wednesday afternoon, but police say the deaths are not considered suspicious.

Police were called to a home on Patterson Way at 1:39 p.m., Boston police spokesperson John Boyle said. Police are investigating the deaths, but so far have not found anything suspicious and have not called in homicide detectives, he said Wednesday afternoon.

The Chief Medical Examiner’s office will autopsy the bodies, Boyle said. No further information has been released.