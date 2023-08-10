Local News Alejandro the dognapped Chihuahua is located and reunited with his owner “The universe does amazing things,” owner Shelly Vermani said Thursday. Shelly Vermani was reunited with her stolen Chihuahua, Alejandro, Thursday. Police said he was dognapped outside a Whole Foods in Back Bay. Boston Police Department/Facebook

Alejandro the Chihuahua was reunited with his owner Thursday following a six-day ordeal that included a dognapping outside a Boston grocery store and a $5,000 reward.

Boston police previously said the tan-and-white pup was stolen outside a Whole Foods Market in Back Bay Saturday morning while his owner, traveling nurse Shelly Vermani, shopped inside. He was last seen near Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, according to police.

Vermani and George Regan, CEO of Regan Communications Group, each offered $2,500 for the pet’s return.

BPD Community Alert: Detectives Assigned to District D-4 Seek the Public’s Help to Identify an Individual and Locate a Dog Following a Larceny of a Dog in the Back Bay https://t.co/iFH8u8Iqt8 pic.twitter.com/sVTH4VGEQz — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) August 6, 2023

Then, at about 10:30 a.m. Thursday, a Boston police sergeant detective received a tip about the dog’s whereabouts and searched the area of Old Colony Avenue, police said in a news release.

The sergeant detective reportedly saw a woman matching the description of the suspect caught on surveillance video walking away with Alejandro.

“Where is the dog?” he asked her, according to the release. She said she didn’t know.

When the sergeant detective told her about the reward, police said the woman changed her tune and asked for the money first. She eventually returned with the dog.

Police then arrested 24-year-old Emily Sardo, who had a warrant out for her arrest and will be arraigned in South Boston District Court. She will face additional charges, police said. It was not immediately clear whether she had an attorney.

In a public Facebook post, Vermani confirmed that “sweet little Hondro” had been found.

“The universe does amazing things,” she wrote.