Local News Canton bridge ‘remains undefeated’ after truck gets ‘Storrowed’ The tractor-trailer sustained damage, but the bridge is still standing. A truck attempted to travel under the Bolivar Street bridge in Canton. It was seriously damaged. Canton PD/Courtesy

Canton got a taste of the “Storrowed” experience Friday when an oversized tractor-trailer truck became wedged under a low-clearance train bridge.

Canton police said the Bolivar Street bridge “remains undefeated” after a truck attempted to travel under the bridge around 8 a.m. No injuries were reported, and while the truck sustained damage to its roof, the bridge is still standing.

“Bolivar St. Bridge remains undefeated,” police wrote in a Facebook post, along with hashtags “#TheSignsArentLying” and “Bolivar’d.” Police also shared photos of the scene, which shows the white tractor-trailer’s mangled back end wedged under the bridge. Some debris is strewn about in the road nearby.

Traffic was shut down for hours at Lawrence Street inbound and Waterfall Drive outbound as crews worked to free the truck. The roads had not opened as of Friday afternoon, police said. According to a WCVB report, MBTA Commuter Rail trains continued to travel slowly over the bridge despite the scene below.

Advertisement:

Similar incidents happened at the bridge in December 2019 and July 2021. In the 2021 run-in, Canton police posted a photo of the scene on Twitter, along with a message similar to the one they shared Friday.

“Truck vs. Bolivar St. bridge … Bridge wins… again,” police tweeted at the time, adding, “Truck Drivers – the LOW BRIDGE signs are telling the truth.”

Following Friday’s collision, comments poured in on the Canton police Facebook page, with several amused commenters likening the situation to the Boston phenomenon of Storrowing. But some local drivers suggested the area near the Bolivar Street bridge should offer more noticeable signage.

“The posted signs before the bridge on both sides are too small. They should install an over-height flashing sign using a sensor, similar to what they have before the tunnel in Boston,” wrote one person.

Another person weighed in, saying, “We really do need more signs there. This happens too often.”