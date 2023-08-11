Local News Police: Cars damaged in Rockport construction blast The planned explosion was part of a $17.2 million project to build a new DPW facility.

Six cars were damaged Friday morning when a planned blast at a construction site in Rockport sent debris flying into the air, according to officials.

Rockport police said the explosion happened around 10:30 a.m. at the Department of Public Works (DPW) building construction site. Police said they held traffic near Main Street so employees of GM Drilling and Blasting could conduct the blast, which sent stray rocks and small amounts of debris into the air.

Shortly after the blast, police responded to a report of damage to vehicles at an automotive service center on Main Street. One car sustained a broken rear windshield, one sustained a significant dent, and four others sustained minor scratch damage, according to officials. No injuries were reported.

Friday’s work was part of a $17.2 million project to rebuild the town’s DPW facility. According to the Gloucester Daily Times, debris was seen on the roadway and on top of cars at the Sandy Bay Service Station at 254 Main St., which is located across the street from the DPW site.

The blasting accident is the second to happen in Rockport in the last month, according to the Gloucester Daily Times report. The last incident occurred on July 19, when an unplanned blast at an unrelated work site hurt a man and damaged a car and two excavators.

Police said the State Fire Marshal’s Office is conducting a follow-up review at the DPW construction site.