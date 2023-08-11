Local News Haverhill man, 28, dies in Methuen motorcycle crash Police are investigating the crash.

A Jeep Wrangler and a motorcycle collided in Methuen Wednesday night, killing the motorcycle driver, Methuen police say.

First responders got a call around 8:30 p.m. and responded to the intersection of Lowell and Arnold streets. When they arrived they saw that the motorcyclist had been seriously injured in the crash.

The man, a 28-year-old from Haverhill, was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the motorcycle was traveling down Lowell street, and the Jeep was turning off Lowell street onto Arnold street from the opposite direction, when the two vehicles collided.

The Jeep’s driver, a 59-year-old Methuen man, remained on the scene after the crash, according to police.

Methuen Police and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section are investigating the crash.