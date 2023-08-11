Local News A local veteran had no one to attend his funeral. One Facebook post later, hundreds of motorcyclists have joined in. “I hated the thought of no-one being in attendance for his services.”

A U.S. Navy veteran who was set to be buried alone will now have a cavalcade of motorcycles to see him off to his final resting place.

Anthony Meizis, 80, served during the time of the Vietnam War and had his funeral arrangements planned in advance. But with an elderly cousin unable to attend, there would be no family at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne for his Friday morning burial.

Cara Johnson, funeral director at McDonald Keohane Funeral Home in South Weymouth, hoped to rally a crowd.

“I decided to contact [the veteran group] No Veteran Buried Alone because I hated the thought of no-one being in attendance for his services,” she told Boston.com in an email.

A Vietnam War veteran set to be laid to rest alone will instead be joined by a group of motorcyclists that have made it their mission to ensure no one who has ever served will have an unattended funeral.



📸: McDonald Keohane Funeral Home pic.twitter.com/MyECIwpc73 — Boston 25 News (@boston25) August 10, 2023

Her simple request, posted to the Department Of Mass American Legion Riders Facebook page, has since drawn hundreds of shares.

“I would be forever grateful if you would assist me in escorting him to Bourne for his burial and military honors,” Johnson had written. “Especially since he loved motorcycles.”

She told Boston.com that within a day, the funeral home saw a “huge outpouring of support” for Meizis.

“The response has been overwhelming and I am stunned at the massive amount of support and kindness that is being shown for this man,” Johnson said.

Meizis will be laid to rest at 9:45 a.m. Friday, following the procession from Weymouth. In addition to motorcycles, Johnson said there some people planned to line Main Street from the funeral home to the highway exit with flags in a show of support.