Local News A Boston driver tried the old mannequin-in-the-HOV-lane trick. It went the usual way. "Let this serve as a reminder that the HOV lane is reserved for vehicles with two or more HUMAN passengers."

This is not “Lars and the Real Girl.”

Unfortunately, mannequins do not count as passengers in the HOV lanes on Massachusetts highways, according to the State Police Association of Massachusetts.

The same goes for imaginary friends and yes, even dogs. Though a lot of dog owners may consider their furry friends to be people, too, state police seems to disagree when it comes to driving in the HOV lane.

In a Facebook post Thursday morning, the association shared a photo of a recently stopped Mercedes-Benz, which had a mannequin strapped into a passenger seat. A trooper reportedly stopped the driver in South Boston, after they were spotted driving in the HOV lane, which requires at least two occupants.

“Let this post serve as a reminder that the HOV lane is reserved for vehicles with two or more HUMAN passengers (mannequins, dogs and imaginary friends don’t count) in order to keep our roads safe and traffic regulations respected,” state police noted.

Some Facebook commenters said the driver should at least get some credit for trying.

“A for effort,” one person wrote.

“It was a really good try though,” another person added.

The glasses and the Boston Bruins hat were a nice touch, if we’re being honest.

Others were not as understanding of the driver’s attempts, with one person noting, “All to save :10 minutes on the commute!”

Another commenter added, “Could have done a better disguise.”

“Who’s paying the ticket?? Her or her friend??” another person wrote.

