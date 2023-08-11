Local News Quebec woman rescued by helicopter after injuring her leg during a hike in the White Mountains The woman's husband ran up the trail to find cellphone service and call 911, officials said. A Quebec woman was airlifted off New Hampshire’s Mount Madison Wednesday after severely injuring her leg during a hike, officials said. NH Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division and Operation Game Thief/Facebook

Shortly after noon, Susan Beaudoin, 54, slipped and fell from a perched rock while hiking the Daniel Webster Scout Trail with her husband, New Hampshire Fish and Game said in a news release. Beaudoin’s husband ran up the trail to find cellphone service and called 911, also texting photos of the injury to a conservation officer.

“The pictures made it blatantly clear the injury could be potentially life threat[en]ing, so a response was initiated accordingly,” New Hampshire Fish and Game said.

Rescue crews reached Beaudoin around 2:45 p.m. after hiking more than two miles.

A helicopter crew from the New Hampshire Army National Guard arrived on scene at about 4 p.m., using a winch line to provide ground crews with a litter, officials said. Beaudoin was secured in the litter and lifted up to the hovering helicopter, then taken to Memorial Hospital in North Conway for further treatment.

“Although severe, all indications at that time of the extraction indicated that Beaudoin would survive her ordeal,” New Hampshire Fish and Game said.

Beaudoin and her husband are both experienced hikers and arrived in the White Mountains “well prepared for their adventure,” officials said.

“They had checked the weather prior to ascending into the mountains for the day and were prepared with the knowledge of whom to call in case of an emergency,” according to New Hampshire Fish and Game. “Rescue crews were equally prepared, and upon receiving the call responded with the right equipment, knowledge and attitude required to save life and limb in the remote corners of the state.”