Local News Bourne Water District issues boil water order after positive E. coli sample The order remains in effect until further notice for all Bourne Water District customers, according to officials.

The Bourne Water District issued a boil water order for customers on the south side of the Cape Cod Canal after routine water samples collected Thursday came back positive for E. coli, the town said.

The order states that all Bourne Water District residential customers, as well as businesses, must boil water that will be used for cooking, drinking, brushing teeth, washing dishes, or food preparation for at least one minute prior to use. This includes discarding any ice, beverages, formula, or uncooked foods that were prepared with water from the public water system on or after Aug. 10.

This precaution not only applies to water for humans, but pets as well. The town said that pets should be given bottled water or boiled water that has cooled. This includes fish or aquatic pets that should not be exposed to water containing high bacteria levels.

The boil water order remains in effect until further notice for all Bourne Water District customers, according to officials.

“The area has been flushed and [the district] is in the process of sampling all of its sources and residential sites. We will inform you when tests show no bacteria and you no longer need to boil your water,” officials said in a statement.

Symptoms of E. coli sickness can include diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms, the town said. These symptoms may pose a greater health risk for infants, young children, the elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems. Anyone experiencing these or other symptoms should contact their health provider.

Bourne Water District customers with questions can contact Robert Prophett by calling 508-563-2294 or 508-209-4863.