Blame the prosciutto: Loose ham caused accident at Pru, lawsuit claims

A New Hampshire couple is suing Boston’s Eataly for $50,000 after a woman allegedly slipped and fell on a piece of prosciutto, fracturing her left ankle, the lawsuit states.

Alice and Ronald Cohen of Gilford were shopping at Eataly Boston on Oct. 7, 2022, when the incident occurred, according to the lawsuit. Alice was making her way to an area with free food samples when she allegedly slipped on a piece of prosciutto, a type of thinly-sliced ham.

The Cohens filed the suit in Suffolk Superior Court and are suing Eataly for negligence and loss of consortium, as well as costs for treatment and care, according to court documents. They are seeking $50,000 in damages.

“Alice Cohen sustained bodily injuries, a loss of enjoyment of life, pain and suffering, and incurred necessary medical expenses for medical care and attention,” the suit states.

According to court documents, Eataly owed a “duty of care” to maintain premises that would not create an “unreasonable risk of harm” for customers.

Universal Hub reported that the couple has spent $2,274 on hospital and medical bills and $5,265 on physical therapy so far.

Eataly has until Dec. 11 to answer the complaint, according to Universal Hub.