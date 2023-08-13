Good-bye Christmas Tree Shops

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A beloved hallmark of discount shopping in the Boston area, Christmas Tree Shops, went out of business this weekend but not without one final act of Christmas (in August) cheer — a blowout sale.
Stores in the region are closing their doors following the company’s filing for bankruptcy in May.
Lovers of the retail chain’s breadth of items, much more than holiday decor, took to the internet to mourn the loss of the business.
One X, known formerly as Twitter, poster wondered why so many businesses were closing in his town.
NBC10 Boston and NBC Connecticut released a combined Instagram post about the stores’ final days.
Some commenters were sad to see the New England landmark business disappear, while others mentioned the stores’ pricing practices.
“I will miss this store. To bad they couldn’t leave at least one store open,” wrote one commenter.
“I went yesterday. I didnt see anything 90% off. Most were 40% off,” wrote another.
The Boston Globe, via a video posted to their Instagram, took a look inside a local shop and got some patrons to recite its slogan — “Don’t you just love a bargain?”
“So sad. Always the go to place for things needed and not needed but so loved. The closing of Christmas Tree shops goes down in history with the closing of Filene’s basement, Jordan marsh and other great stores that are no more,” one user wrote in the comment section.
“Where am I going to get my decorative napkins for bargain now????” wrote another.
Again, while some mourned the loss of the stores and their novelty, while others raised contrasting views of the end of the stores’ tenure in New England retail space.
“Our landfills will be happy to have less Christmas Tree Shop non-recycle-able made-in-China junk thrown away. Sorry for the folks losing their jobs though, truly,” wrote another user.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.