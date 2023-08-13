Local News Good-bye Christmas Tree Shops Retail locations in the region are closing their doors following the company's filing for bankruptcy in May. The popular Christmas Tree Shops store and windmill near the Sagamore Bridge. John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe

A beloved hallmark of discount shopping in the Boston area, Christmas Tree Shops, went out of business this weekend but not without one final act of Christmas (in August) cheer — a blowout sale.

Stores in the region are closing their doors following the company’s filing for bankruptcy in May.

Lovers of the retail chain’s breadth of items, much more than holiday decor, took to the internet to mourn the loss of the business.

Bye, bye Mattydale Christmas Tree Shops🎄



This bargain-loving girl is really going to miss you! I’ve been meaning to come visit since I heard you were closing, and had *no idea* today was the last day!



It’s sad when we have to say goodbye to our retail creature comforts. pic.twitter.com/qZgKwaEZd2 — Alice In Coffeeland (@AliceCoffeeland) August 12, 2023

Spotted at Christmas Tree Shops closing sale. pic.twitter.com/Sm2n7lmV52 — R (@_RadicalReality) August 11, 2023

Took a visit to Christmas Tree Shops And That.



Saw 100,000 bags of candy corn.



They are closing tomorrow permanently. — R (@_RadicalReality) August 11, 2023

pls I just found out Christmas Tree Shops are closing all their stores I’m MOURNING the kitsch!!!! — Charlotte (@crerrity) July 29, 2023

One X, known formerly as Twitter, poster wondered why so many businesses were closing in his town.

How come so many businesses are closing up? Christmas tree shops, yellow freight, many in my town. The avenue looks like a abandoned place. For rent or sale. No new businesses coming to my town. What do you see in your town? — Steven frenette (@FrenetteSteven) August 10, 2023

NBC10 Boston and NBC Connecticut released a combined Instagram post about the stores’ final days.

Some commenters were sad to see the New England landmark business disappear, while others mentioned the stores’ pricing practices.

“I will miss this store. To bad they couldn’t leave at least one store open,” wrote one commenter.

“I went yesterday. I didnt see anything 90% off. Most were 40% off,” wrote another.

The Boston Globe, via a video posted to their Instagram, took a look inside a local shop and got some patrons to recite its slogan — “Don’t you just love a bargain?”

“So sad. Always the go to place for things needed and not needed but so loved. The closing of Christmas Tree shops goes down in history with the closing of Filene’s basement, Jordan marsh and other great stores that are no more,” one user wrote in the comment section.

“Where am I going to get my decorative napkins for bargain now????” wrote another.

Again, while some mourned the loss of the stores and their novelty, while others raised contrasting views of the end of the stores’ tenure in New England retail space.

“Our landfills will be happy to have less Christmas Tree Shop non-recycle-able made-in-China junk thrown away. Sorry for the folks losing their jobs though, truly,” wrote another user.