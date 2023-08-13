Local News Passengers flee scene of N.H. boat crash on Lake Winnipesaukee A hit-and-run on Lake Winnipesaukee Saturday night left the docked boat badly damaged. The boat was docked Saturday night when a 50-foot SeaRay crashed into it and fled away. New Hampshire State Police

Passengers of a SeaRay boat that crashed into a docked boat in New Hampshire’s Lake Winnipesaukee fled the scene before officers arrived, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Officers responded to the Saturday night crash at 11 p.m. The 50-foot Blue SeaRay “had ended up on rocks,” in Wolfeboro’s Winter Harbor after crashing into a docked boat, according to a press release from state police.

The docked boat had no occupants at the time of the crash and there have been no reported injuries.

An image from police depicts the docked boat’s damages. The SeaRay’s damages, if any, have not been shared.

Passengers of the SeaRay were seen getting picked up by a Blue 1997 Well Craft, registered out of Pelham, after the crash. The Well Craft then headed toward Tuftonboro, where it was found by police on Sunday morning, according to police.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing. New Hampshire Marine Patrol asks anyone who witnessed the crash or has additional details to contact Sergeant Nicholas Haroutunian at (603) 227-2112 or by email at Nicholas.M.Haroutun[email protected], or call State Police dispatch at (603) 846-3333.

