Local News Haverhill residents remain displaced by sinkhole as state of emergency continues Heavy rains created a large sinkhole, which damaged a sewage pipe and displaced more than 20 residents last week in Haverhill.

Days after severe weather created a massive sinkhole and prompted Haverhill Mayor James Fiorentini to declare a state of emergency, more than 20 residents remain displaced.

Crews worked to repair a sewage line in Haverhill Monday after a massive sinkhole opened up near Washington and Ford streets. City of Haverhill Mayor’s Office

On Monday, Fiorentini’s office announced that the sinkhole had been “back-filled and stabilized,” but the five-unit apartment building nearby will remain inaccessible until Wednesday. Then, city inspectors will be able to make a final determination of when residents will be allowed back. The city is paying for the residents of the building to stay at a hotel in the meantime. It is also covering their meals.

Last Thursday, Fiorentini declared a state of emergency to pursue financial assistance from the state and federal government. As of Monday, a total of 32 residences and 3 businesses had submitted claims for potential emergency assistance funds. Anyone that sustained damages is being asked to fill out a claim by Thursday. Information on how to do so can be found on the city’s website.

“There are no guarantees of monetary assistance but if we are to have any chance we need to reach certain damage thresholds,” Fiorentini’s office said in a Facebook post.

The sinkhole, which was about 20 feet deep and 20 feet wide, opened up near Washington and Ford streets last week. It ripped open a large, old brick sewer pipe and caused more than $1 million in damage.

By Monday, workers had completed a temporary wastewater bypass. When repairs like this are necessary, sewage must be temporarily pumped around the damaged pipe. The city began work on permanent repairs Monday. The entirety of the sinkhole was back-filled except for a space where workers could replace the main pipe, according to Fiorentini’s office.

The mayor and other Haverhill officials met with Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll on Friday to discuss financial aid. Fiorentini’s office said it would take “weeks” to repair the damage done by the sinkhole alone.

“The message is that we’re there to help you. We’re particularly concerned about people that don’t have insurance,” Fiorentini said in a recent interview with The Boston Globe. “Those are the people that our heart goes out to. … We want to hear from those people who are hurting.”