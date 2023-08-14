Local News Man drowns in Merrimack River after falling from boat in Haverhill marina The man was on a boat in Marianna's Marina when he suffered a "medical emergency" and fell into the water.

A man drowned in the Merrimack River Saturday night after he had a medical emergency while on a boat in a Haverhill marina and fell into the water.

The man was on a boat in Marianna’s Marina when he “suffered an apparent medical emergency” and fell into the river, the Essex County District Attorney’s office said in a press release Sunday. Haverhill police arrived at the scene at 72 Coffin Ave. just after 11:45 p.m. and pulled the man from the water.

First responders took the man to Merrimack Valley Hospital in Haverhill where he was declared dead, the release said. Authorities do not suspect foul play, but state and local police are still investigating.

Authorities are withholding the man’s identity until family and friends have been notified.