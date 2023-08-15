Local News 93-year-old woman dies in apparent drowning off Castle Island, troopers say The woman was on a supervised visit with an adult day care program. Castle Island. Lane Turner/The Boston Globe

A 93-year-old woman died in an apparent drowning while visiting Castle Island in South Boston Monday, according to a press release from Massachusetts State Police.

Troopers said the victim was visiting the beach at Pleasure Bay with Second Home, a senior adult day care program in Watertown, on a supervised trip. She was in the bay with two friends from the program around noon when she swam too far into deeper water, police said.

The woman panicked and called out for help before going under water. Her friends and lifeguards were able to pull her out of the water and to shore, where she was given CPR, officials said. Paramedics took her to Boston Medical Center, where she died, according to officials.

The coroner has not released a cause of death nor identified the victim.