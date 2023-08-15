Local News Four-car crash sends pickup truck into Dorchester home A pickup truck driver veered off the road and struck a nearby home after colliding with another car Tuesday morning, police said.

A four-car crash in Dorchester sent a pickup truck careening into a nearby house Tuesday morning, Massachusetts State Police said.

Emergency crews responded to Gallivan Boulevard at Oakridge Street around 9 a.m., state police said in a press release. Though four cars were damaged in the crash, officials said two of the vehicles were parked at the time.

A preliminary investigation suggested that the chain of events began when a Ford F-150 driven by a 63-year-old Dorchester man collided with a Jeep Wrangler driven by a 19-year-old Dedham man, according to state police. The impact caused the F-150 to veer off the road and strike the foundation of a house at 85 Gallivan Blvd., while the Wrangler struck two vehicles parked on Oakridge Street.

State police said the F-150 driver was taken to a local hospital, possibly with minor injuries. A 63-year-old Dorchester woman who was a passenger in the truck had no reported injuries.

City of Boston inspectors responded to the scene to evaluate damage to the home, according to the press release. A BMW X3 and a Honda Odyssey van were the parked vehicles damaged in the crash.

State police said the cause of the crash is under investigation.