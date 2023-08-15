Local News Motorcyclists, dirt bikers stop Leverett Connector traffic to do donuts The group of about 40 riders brought traffic to a standstill and showed off some tricks before riding away. Video provided by MassDOT shows motorcyclists riding away, several popping wheelies, after they reportedly blocked the Leverett Connector on Saturday. Massachusetts Department of Transportation

Dozens of riders on motorcycles and dirt bikes brought traffic on the Leverett Connector near TD Garden to a standstill Saturday afternoon.

A Massachusetts State Police spokesperson said troopers received several calls around 3:30 p.m. reporting that approximately 40 riders had stopped on the Leverett Connector Bridge, which connects Leverett Circle to I-93 and the Zakim Bridge and to Route 1 north in Boston.

“The stopped bikes were blocking both lanes while some riders did donuts,” MSP spokesperson David Procopio said in an email.

Video obtained by WBZ shows some riders doing donuts or burnouts on the bridge as traffic backs up behind them. Eventually, the riders begin to roll out as the clip ends.

NEW: Video taken over the weekend seems to show dozens of motorcycles and dirt bikes shutting down traffic on the Leverett connector ramp to 93 N in Boston. We’ve asked drivers about the incident and are working to learn more from State Police. #WBZ #MAtraffic pic.twitter.com/zgNYlXvsqr — Kristina Rex (@KristinaRex) August 14, 2023

Another video released by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation shows several riders popping wheelies as they speed away.

State police said a trooper responded to the scene, but the riders had already left by then.

An unnamed rider in the biker community told NBC10 Boston that Saturday’s incident was a “stunt scene” meant to demonstrate the need for local lots to ride in.

“Basically they’re just saying that all of the lots that they ride are getting shut down by cops,” the man told the news station. “And they have nowhere to ride, and all the cops just think that they just want dirt bike trails, dirt trails. No one wants that. They want stunt lots, pavement. … Cops won’t let us ride the stunt lots so we just take it to the streets.”

Watch the MassDOT video of the motorcyclists leaving: