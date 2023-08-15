Local News UMass Boston student falls from boat into harbor during reception The student reportedly fell from the top deck of a vessel into Boston Harbor, and was uninjured. A sign outside UMass Boston. Blake Nissen/The Boston Globe

A UMass Boston student reportedly fell off a boat into Boston Harbor during a reception on Friday, and was later rescued safely by another vessel.

UMass Boston Police responded to the Fox Point Boat Dock at about 2:30 p.m, a university spokesperson told The Boston Globe. Officers were told that a student had fallen from the boat’s top deck into the harbor.

Officials did not release the name of the student, who was pulled from the harbor by people on a passing boat and was uninjured, the Globe reported.

UMass Boston did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday morning.

Advertisement:

A reception was being held for students that had worked summer jobs with the City of Boston, according to the Globe.

They had gathered on the M/V Columbia Point, a 62-foot U.S. Coast Guard-certified vessel that can carry 110 passengers. The ship is used to “provide support in the areas of academic research, K-12 educational programs, and marine transportation charters,” according to the UMass Boston website. There is “bench style” seating on the main and upper decks.

The student could be seen treading water while onlookers called out for another boat to throw a life preserver, WCVB reported.

After being rescued, the student was examined by the school’s Health Services staff and returned home, a spokesperson told the Globe.

Coast Guard personnel reportedly interviewed staff that were aboard at the time and inspected the vessel afterwards. UMass Boston is planning to conduct its own investigation of the incident.