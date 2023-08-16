Local News 21-year-old daughter of Mass. assistant fire chief killed in Maine accident “This outgoing daughter of Methuen brought joy to all who crossed her path.”

A 21-year-old Methuen woman died Monday night after becoming pinned between two pickup trucks on Long Island, Maine, authorities said.

Alyssa Fluet was trying to stop one of the trucks from rolling when the incident happened around 8 p.m., the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The sheriff’s office said one of the trucks — an unoccupied 1998 Ford Ranger — began to roll from its parked position and struck an unoccupied 2004 Ford Ranger, pinning Fluet between.

She died at the scene, officials said.

“Early investigation indicated that motor vehicle defects were a contributing factor,” the sheriff’s office said, adding that the incident is still under investigation.

The City of Methuen mourns the loss of Alyssa Fluet, 21, daughter of MFD Asst. Chief Mike Fluet & wife Diane. Alyssa passed away on August 14 in a tragic auto accident. We offer our support to the Fluet family & respect their privacy at this most difficult time. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/0ZDSWU3MbN — City of Methuen (@cityofmethuen) August 15, 2023

The City of Methuen later identified Fluet as the daughter of Methuen Fire Department Assistant Chief Mike Fluet and his wife, Diane. She was a Methuen High School graduate and a student at Salem State University, according to a post on the city’s Facebook page.

Advertisement:

“Alyssa had a love of the theater, performing, and spreading her cheerful and creative personality to friends and family. This outgoing daughter of Methuen brought joy to all who crossed her path,” Mayor Neil Perry, Fire Chief Tim Sheehy, Police Chief Scott McNamara, and the City of Methuen said in a joint statement.

“We join loving relatives and countless friends in sending prayers, condolences, and support to Mike, Diane, and their daughter Abigail,” they added.