Raynham firefighters reunite with kitten rescued from storm drain The five-week-old kitten is aptly named "Storm."

A 5-week-old tuxedo kitten was reunited Tuesday with the Raynham firefighters who spared one of his nine lives.

The saga began just after midnight on Sunday, when first responders received a call about a kitten stuck inside a storm drain on Princess Lane.

Fire Chief Bryan LaCivita and Police Chief James Donovan said in a press release that officials could hear the kitten making “small noises” inside, but decided to wait until daylight to attempt a rescue. They lowered down a pet crate, food, and water to keep the kitten safe overnight.

First responders returned at about 7:30 a.m. and could hear the kitten once more, so firefighter Dom Kuran climbed into the eight-foot-deep drain.

“Crawled down. Scared him out … from that granite with one hand and grabbed him with the other, and just handed him up back up to the top,” Kuran told WCVB of the daring rescue.

He was able to hold and feed the black-and-white cat — now named “Storm” — during a visit at the Raynham Fire Department Tuesday. The male kitten is currently staying with Raynham Animal Control Officer Linda Brackett and already has a number of interested adopters, according to the press release.

Watch WCVB’s video of the reunion below: