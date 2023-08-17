Local News Body found in Breakheart Reservation in Saugus Police are investigating the death of a 65-year-old man whose body was found in the reservation Wednesday night.

State police are investigating the death of a 65-year-old man whose body was found in Saugus’s Breakheart Reservation on Wednesday night.

Police responded around 6 p.m. to reports that a body had been found in a wooded area of the reservation. They have identified the victim, who “was believed to hike in the reservation,” according to a press release, but have not released his name.

The Essex County District Attorney’s Office is overseeing an investigation by state police into the circumstances of the man’s death. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct a post-mortem examination of the body.

7News and Boston 25 News are reporting that a family friend found the man’s body. According to the outlets, a group of his family and friends started searching for him after he never returned from a hike.

Police told 7News that the man’s body was found near a tall rock formation that he may have fallen from.