Local News GoFundMe launched for family of Mass. mother who drowned saving son "Throughout her life, Melissa’s greatest fulfillment was her role as a mother, a facet that defined her above all else." 44-year-old Melissa Bagley drowned while trying to save her son after he feel into the water at Franconia Falls. Bagley Family Fund in Memory of Melissa Bagley GoFundMe page

A GoFundMe has been launched for the family of a 44-year-old woman who drowned while saving her son from the current of a New Hampshire waterfall on Tuesday.

Melissa Bagley of Lynn was part of a family of six hiking at Franconia Falls with a family friend when Bagley’s 10-year-old son fell into the water, according to New Hampshire State Police. Police said Bagley jumped in to try and pull the child from the current.

Two of Bagley’s other children jumped in to help their mother and brother, according to police. The 10-year-old was eventually freed, but Bagley ultimately drowned and could not be resuscitated, police said.

The GoFundMe for the family, organized by Alison Frazee, was launched on Wednesday. The funds are being raised to “provide solace,” to the Bagely family, according to the GoFundMe.

“Throughout her life, Melissa’s greatest fulfillment was her role as a mother, a facet that defined her above all else,” the GoFundMe reads.

“Melissa exemplified the epitome of selflessness, by making the ultimate sacrifice for her family. Left in the wake of her departure is her loving husband and four beautiful children who will now need to learn to navigate life without her.”

Within 24 hours, donations for the Bagely family reached $49,000 of their $75,000 goal.

Bagley’s husband was identified as LT. Sean Bagley of the Everett Police Department

“While we appreciate all those who have reached out we ask that Lt Bagley and his family be given the time and space to mourn the death of Melissa,” the department said in a Facebook post.

The investigation into the drowning is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information to contact New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Sergeant Joshua Dirth at (603) 227-2115 or Joshua.E.Di[email protected], or call State Police dispatch at (603) 846-3333.