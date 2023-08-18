Local News International student, 15, has gone missing from UMass Boston Sainabou Ceesay was last seen Thursday near the JFK/UMass T station.

Sainabou Ceesay. – Handout

A 15-year-old international student has been missing from UMass Boston’s campus since Thursday, according to the university.

Sainabou Ceesay was staying in a UMass residence hall as part of a program for young student-athletes organized by the global health and equity organization FHI360, UMass Boston’s communications team told Boston.com.

Ceesay was last seen on Thursday walking on Mt. Vernon Street in Dorchester toward the JFK/UMass MBTA station. She was wearing a pink athletic suit with black strings on both sweatshirt and sweatpants and white Nike slides, according to the university.

Ceesay is reportedly about 5’6” or 5’7” and weighs about 110-120 pounds. She is Black and has short black hair.

Anyone who sees a person fitting this description should contact UMass Boston Police Chief Donald Baynard at 617-287-7772.