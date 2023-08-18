Local News Police: Several hurt in multi-vehicle crash near Sagamore Bridge Residual traffic is expected on Route 3 southbound Friday evening.

Several people suffered serious injuries Friday as a result of a multi-vehicle crash on Route 3 in Bourne, according to officials.

Massachusetts State Police said the crash happened around 3:15 p.m. near the Sagamore Bridge. Troopers shut down all southbound lanes and first responders transported several victims to local hospitals. Their injuries were considered non-life threatening, police said.

One lane in each direction, both on and off Cape Cod, reopened shortly after the accident. Police said all Route 3 lanes in Bourne were reopened as of 5 p.m., but residual traffic near the Sagamore Bridge would hinder traffic to and from Cape Cod “for some time.”

Police didn’t release details about the cause of the crash.