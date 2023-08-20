Local News Here’s what Boston and Cape Cod look like from space The video was taken at 12:17 p.m. Sunday. The ISS Above You camera captured Boston and Cape Cod from space Sunday afternoon. X via @ISSAboveYou

An account on the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a glimpse of what Boston and Cape Cod look like from space Sunday afternoon.

The account for ISS Above You, a program that monitors where the International Space Station (ISS) is and shares photos and videos of Earth from the station, posted a video showing greater Boston, as well as Cape Cod, from space.

The ISS orbits the Earth from nearly 230 miles away, according to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. It travels about 17,500 mph and orbits the Earth approximately every 90 minutes.