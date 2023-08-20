Local News Funeral arrangements announced for Mass. mother who drowned saving son from NH swimming hole "While her physical presence has left a void, Melissa's spirit will forever remain in the hearts of those she touched." 44-year-old Melissa Bagley drowned while trying to save her son after he feel into the water at Franconia Falls. Bagley Family Fund in Memory of Melissa Bagley GoFundMe page

Funeral arrangements for a 44-year-old woman who drowned attempting to save her son from a New Hampshire swimming hole have been announced.

The funeral for Melissa Bagley of Lynn will take place at Solimine Funeral Homes on Thursday at 8:30 a.m., according to the funeral home’s website.

“Although Melissa’s professional achievements were extraordinary, her family came before all and her greatest joy was being a mother. She was always the first to volunteer at her children’s activities and went above and beyond to ensure not only her children felt supported,” the funeral home wrote.

“While her physical presence has left a void, Melissa’s spirit will forever remain in the hearts of those she touched.”

Bagley was hiking at Franconia Falls when her 10-year-old son fell in the water, according to New Hampshire State Police. Bagley jumped in to save him. Her two other children then jumped in to help their brother and mother.

Police said that the 10-year-old was rescued but Bagley drowned and was unable to be resuscitated, despite her husband’s attempts at CPR.

The Everett Police Department, where Bagley’s husband is an officer, set up a fund to support the family, according to a Facebook post from the department. All of the proceeds will go to Bagley’s children.

A GoFundMe for the family, organized by Alison Frazee, was launched on Wednesday. The funds are intended to “provide solace,” to the Bagley family, according to the GoFundMe.

“Melissa was a devoted wife and mother, who in her final act displayed unmatched courage. Please consider donating and sharing. The Bagley Family extends their deepest gratitude for your support,” the GoFundMe states.