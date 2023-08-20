Local News Mass. father drowns attempting to rescue family from New Hampshire river Vincent Parr of Lawrence drowned at Swift River in Albany, New Hampshire. The Swift River off the Kancamagus Highway in Albany, N.H. Jim Cole, AP

A 37-year-old man drowned trying to save his family from the current of a New Hampshire river, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Vincent Parr of Lawrence was with his family Sunday afternoon on the Passaconaway roadside of Swift River in Albany when “the mother and child became stuck in an area with fast moving water,” police said in a press release.

Parr attempted to rescue them and became trapped in the current as well, police said.

Police said the mother and child made it to shore. Bystanders helped bring Parr to shore to perform CPR on him, though he was unable to be resuscitated.

Advertisement:

An investigation into the drowning is ongoing.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the incident or has additional details to contact New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Lieutenant Crystal McLain at (603) 227-2113 or [email protected].

This is the third drowning in New Hampshire within the last week, according to police.

In Crane Neck Pond on Friday, a man drowned while fishing with his fiance after the pair’s canoe capsized and he was unable to resurface from the water, according to police.

On Tuesday, police said Melissa Bagley of Lynn, 44, drowned at Franconia Falls while attempting to rescue her 10-year-old son who became caught in the current of the water.