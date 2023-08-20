Firefighters rescue woman from sidewalk collapse outside Dorchester church

Newsletter Signup
Boston firefighters rescued a woman who fell 10 feet after the sidewalk outside a Dorchester church collapsed under her late Friday night.
The hollow sidewalk leading to Bethlehem Healing Temple Church at 428 Blue Hill Ave. collapsed under a person, causing them to fall about 10 feet below street level, the Boston Fire Department said in a tweet late Friday night.
First responders were able to rescue the person, and took them to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the department said.
The collapse was reported a little after 11 p.m., according to The Boston Globe. The victim, a woman, broke her leg in the fall.
A municipal building inspector also responded to the collapse, and found that some of the building had been compromised, the Globe reported.
According to the church’s website, it was set to be demolished last year. Its services are being held elsewhere.
