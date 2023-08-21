Local News Dog who ate Boston man’s passport ahead of Italian wedding celebration is suddenly a celebrity Chickie, which is short for chicken cutlet, "is a really well-trained dog," supposedly.

Many dog owners have at least one story like it. The dog ate their homework (no, really), a special keepsake, a nice item of clothing, etc.

For one Boston couple, that story involves a very important document ahead of an even more important day: their wedding.

Last week, Donato Frattaroli and Magda Mazri picked up their marriage license and letter of intent from Boston City Hall, grabbed dinner, and then returned home to find their beloved golden retriever snacking on Frattaroli’s passport, they told multiple media outlets.

Chickie, which is short for chicken cutlet, “is a really well-trained dog,” Mazri said in an interview with Good Morning America.

“I looked at Chickie’s bed and I was like, ‘Oh, my passport does not belong there,'” Frattaroli told the morning talk show.

The 1.5-year-old dog chewed up the first few pages of the passport, which feature important identifying details, as well as some back pages and stamps, including one from Mexico where the couple got engaged a few years ago, NBC10 Boston reported.

The couple planned to marry at City Hall on Thursday and then board a plane to Italy on Friday for a celebration with 100 friends and loved ones, according to Good Morning America.

“She kind of knew what she did and all of a sudden, she got really cuddly and you know, head-on-the-lap kind of thing,” Frattaroli explained on the talk show.

The bride-to-be quickly started researching solutions and reached out to the offices of Congressman Stephen Lynch and Sen. Ed Markey for assistance, she told various media outlets. The couple hopes that lawmakers may be able to get them in contact with the State Department for some help ahead of Friday.

“I’m not allowing myself to even think Plan B. There’s no other option for me,” Mazri told NBC. “We are going to Italy on Friday one way or the other.”

“At the end of the day, I just want my passport so I can be present for what will be the most important day of my life,” Frattaroli said in an interview with WHDH-TV. The news station added that the groom-to-be has an appointment with a passport agency in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday – the day the couple plans to leave for Italy – but he hopes to find an earlier appointment elsewhere, if possible.

See below for a couple of recent interviews with Frattaroli, Mazri, and a very innocent Chickie:

Dog ate my … passport?!



A Boston couple’s golden retriever chewed through multiple pages of groom Donatto Frattaroli’s passport just days before they were set to fly to Italy for their wedding. pic.twitter.com/LN7fhOtOr7 — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 21, 2023