Local News MBTA offering free rides at Kenmore station after Guns N’ Roses concert at Fenway Park Subway service is free at Kenmore station after 10 p.m. on Monday until the end of service. Subway rides will be free at Kenmore station following the Guns N' Roses concert at Fenway park. Katarina Benzova

Subway rides from Kenmore station will be free from 10 p.m. until the end of service on Monday, according to the MBTA.

The Red Sox are partnering with the MBTA to ensure riders can get home from the Guns N’ Roses concert at Fenway Park on Monday night. Both the Red Sox and the MBTA said the service is being offered to simplify travel, considering the limited parking available around Fenway

“We are excited to partner with the Red Sox to offer free subway rides to Guns N’ Roses fans,” MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng said in a press release. “This is a great way to encourage people to take public transportation to and from the concert and help reduce traffic congestion in the area.”

The MBTA will be compensated by the Red Sox to cover the free rides.

“We are committed to making it easy for fans to get to and from Fenway Park,” said Red Sox Executive Vice President for Legal and Government Affairs Dave Friedman.

The B, C, and D branches of the Green Line can be accessed at Kenmore in both directions. Need the E branch or the Blue, Red, or Orange Lines? You can use the free service to transfer to a different train.