Local News 37-year-old who drowned saving wife’s children remembered by family Vincent Parr of Lawrence drowned in New Hampshire on Sunday trying to rescue his wife's adult children. Vincent Parr of Lawrence died on Sunday afternoon while attempting to recuse his wife's adult children, Parr's mother said. Contributed Photo

A 37-year-old man who drowned saving two of his wife’s adult children from the current of a New Hampshire river was remembered by his mother in an interview with The Boston Globe.

Vincent Parr of Lawrence died Sunday afternoon when he attempted to rescue two of his wife’s adult children who were caught in the current of the Swift River in Albany, Becky Parr told the Globe.

While his wife’s children made it back to shore, Parr became caught in the current himself, New Hampshire State Police said. Bystanders were able to get Parr to the shore to perform CPR, but he was unable to be resuscitated.

Advertisement:

“He gave his life to rescue these girls,” Becky Parr said to the Globe. “He has a big heart; he’s kind. He always, always put himself last.”

The accident happened near Passaconaway road while Vincent was visiting the river with his wife and her three adult children.

The Parr family moved to Vermont 15 years ago and Vincent was always a dutiful son who put his relatives first, his mother said.

“This is the man that he is,” she said. “He put everyone before himself.”

Vincent would often travel from Massachusetts to Vermont to attend family events, like his sister’s graduation, Becky Parr said.

“I’m in awe of the man I raised,” Becky Parr said. “I think there must have been some special sprinkling in there from God to make him who he is. I could never have done that good a job on my own.”

Vincent Parr’s death was the third drowning in New Hampshire within the last week.

On Friday, a man died when the canoe he and his fiance were fishing in capsized. He was unable to resurface from the water and did not respond to CPR, according to police. On Tuesday, police said 44-year-old Melissa Bagley of Lynn died while trying to save her 10-year-old son from a swimming hole at Franconia Falls. Bagley drowned and was unable to be resuscitated.