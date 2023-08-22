Local News Belmont woman rescued, carried down N.H. mountain after suffering ankle injury New Hampshire Fish and Game officers and volunteers hiked her down the mountain in a stretcher.

New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers and volunteers rescued a Massachusetts woman who twisted her ankle while hiking Mt. Willard over the weekend, the Fish and Game department reported in a press release.

Karen Glover, 55, of Belmont was hiking with a friend on Saturday when she slipped and twisted her ankle. Glover was unable to walk, so her friend hiked down to the Appalachian Mountain Club’s nearby Highland Center, where staff called 911.

Fish and Game officers, along with Lakes Region Search and Rescue volunteers, responded to the call. They put Glover in a rescue litter — a type of stretcher designed for uneven terrain — and carried her down the mountain, arriving back at the trailhead around 5:30 p.m.

Glover’s friend took her to a hospital to be evaluated.

New Hampshire Fish and Game will sometimes ask the hikers and other outdoor adventurers they rescue to repay the department for rescue costs. As an alternative, New Hampshire sells voluntary “Hike Safe” cards that release people from payment liability in most cases. The cards cost $25 for individuals and $35 for families, and all proceeds support N.H. Fish and Game search and rescue efforts.