Local News 50-year-old-man dies in multi-vehicle Brookline crash The man possibly suffered a medical episode while driving with his wife, causing their vehicle to crash into multiple others, police say. A multi-vehicle crash on Warren Street Sunday afternoon left a 50-year-old man dead and 4 other injured, police say.

A 50-year-old man who was driving with his wife died in a multi-vehicle car crash in Brookline on Sunday afternoon, according to Brookline Police.

Press release regarding fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred yesterday on Boylston Street. Thank you to @BrooklineFD for great work on this call. pic.twitter.com/2skiUEaofG — Brookline PD (@BrooklineMAPD) August 21, 2023

The man possibly suffered a medical episode while driving with his wife on Sunday in the area of Route 9 near Warren Street, police said. The couple’s car struck multiple other vehicles and then drove off the road into a tree.

After hitting the tree, police said the couple became trapped in the car. The Brookline Fire Department responded and was able to remove the couple. The two were transported to the hospital, but the 50-year-old man did not survive his injuries. The driver’s wife suffered injuries but is in stable condition as of Sunday night.

Two other vehicles were struck in the accident. Three people from those vehicles suffered less serious injuries and were transported to the hospital.