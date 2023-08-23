Local News Multi-vehicle crash involving bus leaves one dead in Barnstable Two were also injured in the three-way crash Tuesday afternoon.

One person was killed and two others injured Tuesday in a multi-vehicle crash involving a Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority bus, Barnstable officials said.

Barnstable police responded to the crash at Old Stage Road near Carleton Lane in Centerville shortly before 5 p.m., the department said in a press release. Three vehicles were involved in the crash, including the bus.

One of the drivers, a 39-year-old Centerville man, wasn’t breathing when officers arrived, and first responders performed CPR on him. He was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead, police said.

Two other people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Barnstable police did not provide any details on the nature of their injuries, nor did they identify the driver who died.

In a statement provided to Boston.com, the Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority said its fleet is equipped with video and audio surveillance, and a review found that the bus was traveling northbound on Old Stage Road at the proper speed limit and within marked lanes at the time of the crash.

The transit agency said an oncoming vehicle veered into the lane and struck the bus at the driver’s side rear quarter, also crashing head-on into a vehicle behind the bus.

“There were no brake marks indicating that the oncoming driver had attempted to avoid the collisions,” Cape Cod RTA said. “Our bus driver and three passengers were uninjured.”

Barnstable police said their Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating the fatal collision, and both the police department and Cape Cod RTA offered condolences to the family of the driver who died.